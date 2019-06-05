Twitter user reveals Bolsover work experience gaffe in hilarious thread

A Twitter user has revealed that he accidentally lit a fire so big that three fire engines had to attend while on work experience in Bolsover.

In a hilarious Twitter thread, people decided to share some of the worst tasks they were assigned during work experience after one Twitter user, @kt_grant, shared her own story.

"Mine was being sent to pick up the features editors dry cleaning when I was at a major women’s mag - and being *genuinely* excited at the opportunity to “prove myself"', she tweeted.

She then asked: "What is the most cliched/ridiculous/horrible task you were assigned when you were on work experience?"

Amongst the amusing and cringeworthy replies, Tommo Walters revealed that he was asked to make a fire to get rid of some cardboard, but ended up making it so big that three fire engines were called.

The tweet said: "I got a week’s work experience in a car parts centre in Bolsover, Derbyshire. I hated cars and was never made for that world. I was asked to make a fire out back to get rid of some cardboard. I ended up making it so big that three fire engines turned up."

One person shared how they had to organise the office coat rack in colour order, and another had to pick up the CEO's wedding cake.

Another wrote: "Aged 18, 1991, day one at the 1853 Gallery in Saltaire. Was given £200 in cash and told to get myself to London and pick up two parcels from an address in Finsbury Park, and get them back to Yorkshire intact. Turned out they were re-framed original David Hockney paintings."

And another one said: "I once got sent out to take photos of a bespoke range of jewellery made from dead cat hair."