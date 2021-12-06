Twist of fate claims Chesterfield soldier after miracle escape in the Great War
Brampton soldier Vincent Samuel Walker was just 21 when he was killed in action in the Great War just eight months after he was drafted abroad.
When Vincent died on March 18, 1916, he was helping to re-take the trenches which his 7th battalion Lincolnshire Regiment had lost a few days previously.
Soldiers returning home told his mother, Elizabeth, that he was blown to pieces feeling no pain, leaving only his boots.
Corporal Walker’s demise was a cruel twist of fate after he had dodged enemy bombs in the autumn of 1915. The Derbyshire Courier reported: “During the latter part of October, he had a miraculous escape from death by the bursting of four German high explosive shells which killed four and wounded 13 of his inmates.”’
Six years after the devastating news of her son’s death, Elizabeth took in a baby boy who helped to heal her broken heart.
The boy’s birth mother was an unmarried woman who already had one child out of wedlock and chose to give up her baby to have any chance of finding a husband.
Elizabeth (age 65 and partially sighted) agreed to foster the little boy called Clifford Alfred by his birth mother but renamed Joe by his foster mum. Joe was loved and looked after by Elizabeth until she died.
Many years later Joe went looking for the woman who gave birth to him. But she closed the door in his face and denied all knowledge of his existence.
Joe, a renowned joiner, helped to rebuild the Crooked Spire after the church caught fire in the Sixties.