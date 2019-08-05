Tupton woman completes skydive to raise money in memory of cousin who died aged 14

A young Tupton woman took on a charity skydive to raise £1,400 in memory of her cousin who died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Bethany Mycroft, of Clowne, died in 2015 from an undiagnosed heart condition, aged 14.

Since her death, Bethany’s family has been fundraising on behalf of charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

On Sunday Ellie-Mae Topp, 18, completed a skydive at Langar Airfield, near Nottingham, to raise funds for an ECG screening event for young people.

The next screening event is on September 20 and September 21 at Springs Medical Centre in Clowne.

Ellie-Mae's dad, Adrian Topp, said: "We would encourage everyone to be tested - regardless of how fit and healthy they are."

Book you place at www.testmyheart.org.uk/private/ using the password 'bethany'.

The events are free of change to the people attending and are available to anyone aged 14 to 35.