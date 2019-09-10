Tributes paid to 'lovely' Chesterfield Royal Hospital volunteer who has died

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated volunteer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital who has died following a short battle with illness.

Roy Millington was a Royal Rider driver at the hospital.

A Royal spokesperson said: "Roy was one of our most committed volunteers who, over the last four years, touched the lives of more than 14,500 patients and visitors who struggled with their own mobility, taking them to their appointment or to see their loved one on our Royal Rider buggy.

"Anyone who met him will know what a pleasure he was to talk to, how great he was with those who rode the Royal Rider and how much he loved to help and support our other volunteers.

"He will be dearly missed as a volunteer, colleague and friend and our thoughts go out to his family.

"Thank you, Roy, for everything."

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Millington on the Royal's Facebook page.

Liz Millington said: "So sorry to hear this news. He was a lovely man. I always had a good chat with him when he was taking me round the hospital."

Sandra Mcgee Watson said: "Roy was a lovely and helpful gentleman."

Mel Bacon said: "A lovely gentleman. RIP, you will be missed."

