Tribute to former Chesterfield College tutor and award-winning artist Tony Currell who has died

Tony Currell, who lived in Cutthorpe, was head of printmaking at the college for 20 years until 2002.

His duties included life drawing and some painting classes.

His niece Helen Currell said: “He was charming, kind, an inspirational yet honest tutor with his students.”

Anthony Currell worked as head of printmaking at Chesterfield College for 20 years.

Tony was best known for his images of miners which were inspired by workers in the Welsh coalfield. Relatives on his father’s side lived in the town of Llantrissant in south Wales.

His prints featured in collections at the V & A Museum in London, the Brooklyn Museum and the Museum of Modern Art in New York as well as cultural centres and museums in Florida, Belgium, Ukraine and the Russian republic of Karelia.

Tony exhibited extensively throughout England and abroad. His work was seen in Australia, Spain, Poland, India, the Republic of China, Switzerland, Italy and Cuba.

In 1976 Tony was elected full member of the Printmakers Council of Great Britain.

Anthony Currell was renowned for his images of miners.

He received the South West Arts Top Ten Award in 1979, the Radom Benalle Portrait Print Award in 1987 and the Cuprum VII Bienalle Medal of Honour in 1997.

Born in Harrow, Tony had a twin called Terry. The brothers, who failed their 11-plus exam twice, later went to Bideford Art School and then on to L.C.C. Central School (now Central St Martins) in London.

Tony had his first experience of participating in a London exhibition when he was at the Central School. He showed his work in the student section of the 1962-52 Graven Image at the St George’s Gallery where David Hockney was also represented in the same category. At that exhibition Tony made his first sale – the exhibited Artist’s Proof going to the V&A Museum and the edition of 15 prints to Trust House Forte.

He won a French scholarship to S.W. Hayter’s experimental workshop for arts, Atelier 17 in Paris.

Artist Anthony Currell, who has died at the age of 79.

Tony’s first post was at Harris College in Preson where he worked for two years. He then applied for head of printmaking on a foundation course at Plymouth College of Art where he spent 17 years teaching and met his future wife Jacqueline Joyes.

He rounded off his teaching career at Chesterfield College from where he retired 20 years ago.

A keen cricketer, Tony joined Baslow cricket team while running and captaining a college side and a team from his local pub.

He leaves two nieces, Helen and Sarah Currell.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 8, at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium followed by a gathering at the Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe.

