Travelodge reveals most bizarre requests made by guests at hotels in Derbyshire

Staff at Travelodge's Glossop Hotel were among those to receive bizarre requests or questions during the last 12 months

The budget hotel chain released its annual list of the weirdest, yet often hilarious, questions asked of its staff as part of an audit looking back over the last 12 months.

Three of the firm’s hotels are based in Derby, with further sites across the county including those in places including Ashbourne and Alfreton.

One of the most bizarre requests came at the chain's Glossop branch, where one person asked: “What’s the best time to cross Snake Pass to avoid snakes?”, referring to the winding roadway through the Peak District, between Sheffield and Manchester.

Another strange request came just over the border at Nottingham's Wollaton Park hotel where a guest asked staff if they could pretend to be the tooth fairy in a fake call to their daughter to “let her know that £10 will be under her pillow tonight.”

Travelodge spokesperson Shakila Ahmed said: “Following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, we have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 582 UK Travelodge hotels.

"With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.

"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“However, there are some requests beyond their control such as the customer at Glossop Travelodge who wanted to know what time the snake comes out on Snake Pass”.

Here’s a list of the most bizarre requests:

“Where is the best place to dig for oil in Aberdeen?” - Aberdeen Central Justice Mill Lane Travelodge

“Where can I buy a tasty Liverpool Tart for my husband?” - Liverpool Exchange Street Travelodge

“Can you arrange for us to have afternoon tea with the pandas at Edinburgh Zoo?” - Edinburgh Central Travelodge Plus

“Can you get me a part on Emmerdale when we come to Leeds?” - Leeds Central Travelodge

“Can you sing in the next room so that I can check that I have a quiet room?” - York Central Travelodge

“What time does the snake come out on Snake Pass?” - Glossop Travelodge

“Can I have a room with a south facing window as I need sunlight to charge my aura first thing in the morning?” - St Austell Travelodge

“Where does the Welsh Rarebit live? And when’s the best time to see it?” - Rhyl Travelodge

“Can you arrange for a Roman soldier to pick us up from the station in his chariot?” - Chester Travelodge

“Can you set up a children’s paddling pool in my room so that my pet fish can have a spacious bed for the night?” - Newcastle Quayside Travelodge

“Is Manchester Caviar imported from Russia?” - Manchester Central Travelodge

“Can you arrange for a shooting star to pass over the beach at 10pm when I take my wife for a romantic walk at the beach?” - Blackpool Southshore Travelodge

“Can you make six necklaces made out of £50 and £20 notes? I need them for my son’s wedding.” - Solihull Travelodge

“Can you arrange for my wife to meet Paddington Bear when we get our train home tonight at Paddington station? She has loved Paddington since she was a child.” - London Central Marylebone Travelodge

“Can you ask the seagulls to sing instead of squawk?” – Brighton Seafront Travelodge

“Can you arrange for 12 gondolas to take my wedding party to the venue?” - Birmingham Central Moor Street Travelodge

“Can you get me some blue grass turf to take back home?” - Bristol Filton Travelodge

“Can you please help me find my long-lost nan who was born in Preston?” - Preston Central Travelodge

“Can you add a helipad to the roof of the hotel to make it easier for my boss to arrive at the hotel?” - London City Travelodge

“Is half of Leeds Bradford Airport in Leeds and the other half in Bradford?” - Bradford Travelodge

“Can you call my daughter and pretend to be the tooth fairy and let her know that £10 will be under her pillow tonight?” - Nottingham Wollaton Park Travelodge

“Can you record a voice message on my phone as I love the Scouse accent?” - Liverpool John Lennon Airport Travelodge

“Can you dress up as Father Christmas as I want to surprise my children?” - Bristol Avonmouth Travelodge

“Could you record my voice message in a Sean Connery style?” - Edinburgh Cameron Toll Travelodge

“Can you record my voice message in a Tom Jones style?” - Cardiff Central Travelodge