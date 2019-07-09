Today marks seven years since Chesterfield man Tim Beardsley went missing

Today marks seven years since Tim Beardsley went missing from his Chesterfield home.

Mr Beardsley was 44 when he left his home in Old Tupton on July 9, 2012. He has not been seen since.

Tim Beardsley.

There have been no positive sightings of him since and neither his family nor friends have heard from him.

Mr Beardsley was driving a green Ford Focus estate, which was found abandoned near Ullswater in the Lake District on July 14, 2012.

He is white, 5ft 10ins, with short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have had several possible sightings in both the UK and abroad, including one fairly promising lead in Birmingham but the man in question turned out not to be Mr Beardsley.

Tim's wife Terrie, pictured in 2014 as part of an appeal for information.

His wife Terrie spoke to the Derbyshire Times back in 2012 when there was thought to have been a sighting of him in Malaga.

And Terrie also spoke to us in 2017 as part of a special report into missing people.

If you have any information about where Mr Beardsley is, contact the Missing People charity and quote reference 12-001841.