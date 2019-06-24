Toby Perkins to meet management at Chesterfield company amid fears for hundreds of jobs

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is due to hold further talks with management at DXC - as concerns grow about possible job losses at the firm's base in the town.

The IT services company is reportedly considering closing its office on Old Road. DXC declined to comment on this when approached by the Derbyshire Times.

A DXC employee, who asked not to be named, told the Derbyshire Times: "They are on about closing the entire site and moving the work to Newcastle.

"There could be 300 to 400 job losses.

"It would have a big effect on Chesterfield's economy.

"DXC haven't told staff anything at this stage.

"The only comms we've received is from the union, Unite."

Mr Perkins, who has already raised the issue of job losses at DXC - formerly known as CSC - in a Parliamentary debate in 2017, is set to meet with DXC management on Tuesday.

He previously told the Derbyshire Times: "This will be a worrying time for the hundreds of staff who work for DXC in Chesterfield.

"DXC is an important employer here and we want to do all we can to ensure that these roles, many of which are highly skilled, are retained in Chesterfield."