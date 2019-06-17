Time to reveal the bird species snapped in these 9 fabulous photos taken by our talented readers

Did you guess them right?

This bird is enjoying the shellfish, do you know what it is called?'Answer: It's an oyster catcher. Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

This pair are having a snack from a bird feeder. Do you know what they are?'Answer: They are greenfinch. Anne Keep other Buy a Photo

Do you know what these territorial birds are called?'Answer: This pair are peregrine falcon chicks. Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

This noisy bird has stopped for a drink. Any guesses to what it is?'Answer: It's a Black headed gull. Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

