Three-legged charity walk to take place in Chesterfield for family of Gracie Spinks

A three-legged charity walk is set to take place in Chesterfield to raise money for the family of Gracie Spinks.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:04 pm
Picture kindly submitted by the family of Gracie Spinks.

The event will start at the Red Lion Pub from midday on Sunday, October 17.

It will see participants walk from the Red Lion to the Donkey Derby Pub, and back again, to raise funds for Gracie Spinks’ family following her tragic death in June.

There will also be a range of live music entertainment on the day, all of whom have given their time for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Roadworks warning as four-month Severn Trent project begins in north Derbyshire

Chesterfield resident Rachel Bowers, who has helped organise the event, said: “We’re asking £5 per person to walk on the day.

"Some of the event marshalls have also signed up to get wet with a cold bucket of water, so money from that will also be sent to Gracie’s family.

"I hope it will bring the community together, to protect women and continue the fight for Gracie.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Chesterfield