Three-legged charity walk to take place in Chesterfield for family of Gracie Spinks

Picture kindly submitted by the family of Gracie Spinks.

The event will start at the Red Lion Pub from midday on Sunday, October 17.

It will see participants walk from the Red Lion to the Donkey Derby Pub, and back again, to raise funds for Gracie Spinks’ family following her tragic death in June.

There will also be a range of live music entertainment on the day, all of whom have given their time for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield resident Rachel Bowers, who has helped organise the event, said: “We’re asking £5 per person to walk on the day.

"Some of the event marshalls have also signed up to get wet with a cold bucket of water, so money from that will also be sent to Gracie’s family.

"I hope it will bring the community together, to protect women and continue the fight for Gracie.”