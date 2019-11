Three casualties have been left in the care of the ambulance service after a road traffic collision in Clay Cross.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident in Market Street at around 9.12am today (November 4).

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which saw three casualties left in the care of the ambulance service.

Fire fighters made the scene safe before handing over to Derbyshire Police

.