This Ripley pub has been recognised for the quality of its real ale and customer service

A Ripley pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Red Lion in Market Place is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2020.

Ripley branch members made the decision based on the quality of the real ales, customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Red Lion deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Kurt Hatton, said: “I am delighted that The Red Lion has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”