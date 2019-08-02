This is why some Virgin Media services are down in the Chesterfield area

Virgin Media say some services could be restricted in the Chesterfield area today as work is carried out.

There have been some reports of Virgin Media services being down this morning and early afternoon.

A spokesperson has told the Derbyshire Times that they are carrying out essential works, replacing amps in some of the cabinets. Due to the work being carried out, services will be restricted momentarily.

