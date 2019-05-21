This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, May 23
Zephyra & Omen Machine. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Brinanigans. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, May 24
ziPt. Bull’s Head, Ilkeston.Charn. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Harriet. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Charlie Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Stiff Bizkit & Korn Again. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Darma. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Buskin John. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Acoustic Theory. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, May 25
The Amelia Carter Band. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.
Cold Flame Acoustic. London Road Inn, Buxton.
Nikki Rogers. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Goodfellows. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.
Sondelle. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Fiona Williams. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Ruth Stamford. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Acoustica. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Silk Road. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Who’s Next. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Sugar Tree. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Rose Amongst Thorns. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
True Gold. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, May 26
The Amelia Carter Band. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington. Start time 4.15pm.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Old Cell, Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Brim Rock Fest. The Butcher’s Arm, Brimington.
Aiden Jay. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Tony Fletcher. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Purple Cloud of Funk. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Tuesday, May 28
Ravenface. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Wednesday, May 29
Lainey West. North Wingfield MW Social Club, North Wingfield.