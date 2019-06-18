This is where you can see an RAF Hurricane flying over Derbyshire this weekend

An RAF Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is to fly over Derbyshire this weekend.

The historic aircraft, which played a key role in the Normandy landings, will fly over the county as part of this year's Derbyshire County Show and Food Fayre on Sunday June 23.

It will leave its base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and is due, weather permitting, to fly over the showground at 2.12pm.

The Hawker Hurricane is one of the classic fighters of all time, designed and built for war. It was at the forefront of Britain’s defence in 1940 and played a major part in achieving the victory of 1945.

Today there are just 12 Hurricanes still airworthy worldwide; only six of those are in the UK.

Edward Hicklin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, said: “The RAF Hurricane is an iconic aircraft and we’re delighted that it will be entertaining visitors to this year’s Derbyshire County Show and Food Fayre.”

The show is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the region and organisers promise the event will be bigger and better than ever before with the return of the popular Big Pete Monster Trucks to the main arena.

There will also be a food hall at this summer’s show where visitors can purchase delicious produce, much of it produced here in Derbyshire. Old favourites will return for 2019 – including livestock displays in the parade ring, heavy horses, vintage cars and tractors and show jumping.

