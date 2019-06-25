This is how you can get your car washed by a bikini-clad beauty in Chesterfield this weekend

Bikini-clad women will be on hand to soap down your vehicle this weekend- all for a good cause, obviously- after a Chesterfield modelling competition hopeful organised the event for charity.

Cathy Burgess, an entry in the UK Calendar Girls contest, is hosting the risqué event on Sunday (June 30) to raise funds for The Chestnut Appeal for Prostate Cancer and Mental Health Awareness.

She and seven other entrants from Derbyshire will be donning their cossies to give cars, bikes and vans a good lather up at the Moonrakers pub on Keswick Drive from 1pm.

Cathy said: "I've organised this off the back of my entry to UK Calendar Girls, as I thought it would be a fun way to raise money for two charities close to my heart.

"My cousin died of prostate cancer and I've had close friends who have taken their own lives, so I appreciate the work these charities do.

"It'll be a little nervewracking washing cars in next to nothing but it's for a good cause- hopefully people will turn up."

Cathy never thought she'd have the guts to 'do something like this', let alone enter a modelling competition, as she previously lacked confidence due to a difficult upbringing and a series of damaging relationships.

If she makes it through to the next round, which is decided via text vote, she's in with the chance of landing a spot on an international charity calendar and more modelling work.

UK Calendar Girls has so far raised more than £41,000 for cancer charities. It prides itself on accepting applicants of all shapes and sizes and doesn't discriminate on tattoos, piercings or disabilities.

"It's given me such a boost," said Cathy, who took part in a saucy photoshoot in a nightclub in Nottingham to build a portfolio for the contest.

"Calendar Girls UK accepts women of all sizes and backgrounds, which I think is fantastic. The women are supportive of each other and it's great fun.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me."

Local businesses have rallied round to support Cathy with the Moonraker's pub stepping up as car wash venue and Minute Man Press printing posters free of charge.

The car wash will charge £5 for cars and bikes and £10 for vans.

For more information on UK Calendar Girls and to text vote, click here.

