Teenagers in Derbyshire aged between 16 and 18 can get a free six-week gym membership.

The Gym Group is offering the deal as part of its First Steps to Exercise campaign.

The campaign follows research which found that 77 per cent of teens admitted exam season contributed to increased levels of anxiety and stress.

The offer runs until July 16 and and allows those interested to use any gym in their area for free for six weeks between 9.30am and 4pm.

Sign up at www.thegymgroup.com/6weeksfree.