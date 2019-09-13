Thieves forced their way into a Chesterfield home and stole a number of antiques

A number of antique were stolen after thieves forced their way into a Chesterfield home.

The items taken from the house off Moorland View Road in Chesterfield included a child’s carved oak chair inscribed “18FLORRIE67", 26cms Royal Crown Derby china plate with red flowers, Italian China “MONK” decanter, aluminium cigarette lighter/camera from World War 2, turquoise square cloisonne Chinese teapot, small silver christening bowl, silver champion of show baby prize cup to Phyllis Bull 1918, silver dish to Phyllis Johns from the Mansel Lewis Family, pair of antique silver candlesticks, silver engraved cigarette case from the far east, silver engraved spectacle case of St Pauls Cathedral 1850, pair of pentax binoculars and G-Tech vacuum cleaner.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, which occurred in May, or has seen any of the items should contact Derbyshire police using the below methods with reference 19*303471.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message to contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.