Princess Diana meets the crowds in Belper in 1987.

These stunning retro pictures show the changing faces, fashion and industry for Derbyshire folk down the decades

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st May 2025, 11:40 BST
These stunning retro pictures show the Derbyshire of decades ago.

The pictures, taken from the Getty photo agency, bring you some of the faces and fashions that show the changing face of our wonderful county.

Amongst the pictures featured are miners watching a film maker at work in 1912 and the crowning of the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton.

We also have girls dancing around the maypole in 1935 and the West Germany football team training in Ashbourne ahead as part of the 1966 World Cup.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Two women is pictured Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton around 1904.

1. Tobogganing in Buxton

Two women is pictured Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton around 1904. Photo: Getty Images

A group of coal miners leaving the mine in Derbyshire on 1st February 1912.

2. Home time

A group of coal miners leaving the mine in Derbyshire on 1st February 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Miners in Derbyshire surround a cinematographer at work in 1912

3. Miners in Derbyshire

Miners in Derbyshire surround a cinematographer at work in 1912 Photo: Getty Images

A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928.

4. Shrovetide football

A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928. Photo: Getty Images

