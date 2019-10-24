These are the names of the naughtiest children in the East Midlands, according to parents and teachers

Teachers, parents and children have been having their say on the naughtiest names of youngsters in the East Midlands.

Jack and Ella are the naughtiest names for youngsters in the region, while children named Arthur and Isla are considered to be the the most well behaved, research commissioned by My Nametags found.

Which names did teachers, parents and children say were the naughtiest?

The study of 1,500 teachers, children and parents found that kids named Jack are the most likely to misbehave in the region, with over a quarter of those asked claiming children with that name are the naughtiest. Teachers also admit to expecting them to be unkind to their classmates.

READ MORE: Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

And when it comes to the girls, it’s children named Ella that teachers and parents associate most strongly with mischief, although girls’ names generally are considered to be less naughty than boys’ names. Ella ranks at number nine on the complete list.

Interestingly, it’s girls named Mia that children in the region expect to be the naughtiest.

Children had a different opinion on what they see as the naughtiest names.

When it comes to well behaved children, boys named Arthur top the list in the East Midlands with Isla coming out on top of the behaviour chart for girls, with just two percent of those surveyed in the region expecting children with this name to be misbehaved.

Boys named Arthur are considered to be shyest in the class, with their peers agreeing children with this name tend to be amongst the most introverted.

By contrast, girls named Amelia are seen as the most confident children in the region, with just two percent of the children surveyed considering them to be shy. For boys, it’s Leo's who are assumed to be the most self-assured.

READ MORE: Doctors are warning of a norovirus outbreak in schools and hospital wards – these are the symptoms to look out for

Chartered Clinical Psychologist and Scientist, Linda Blair, commented: “In today’s information-rich world, we’re exposed to far more data than we can deal with at any given moment. To help sort through this avalanche, we form stereotypes about what people will be like based on only a few easily obtained facts such as facial expression, body posture and a person’s name.

“Rather than making judgments about others scientifically - taking a dispassionate look at everyone called Noah or Isabella, for example - we create our stereotypes using just the people we know, as well as those we think we know via social and other media.

“Once we’ve formed a stereotype, it becomes fixed in our minds because of a phenomenon known as ‘confirmatory bias’. This is when we look for and remember people who match up to the stereotype we’ve formed, while at the same time ignoring information that doesn’t fit. This is why we become so convinced our stereotypes are correct. For popular names, these stereotypes are likely to be at the forefront of our minds because most of us will already know or have read about someone called Jack, Harry or Emily - and we’re quite likely to meet more of them.”

Nationally, children named George are considered by both adults and their peers to be the most intelligent in class, with over one in ten believing this is the most intellectual name from this year’s top ten boys names list. They also associated it with kindness, with teachers and children regarding boys named George as kind-hearted.

According to teachers, Isabella tops the list for girls when it comes to intelligence. However, children’s attitudes of Isabellas differ drastically, with over one in 10 children assuming those named Isabella will be spoilt, based on their first name alone. For boys, its Harrys that children expect to be spoilt, whereas teachers consider those named Oliver to be the most indulged.

Commenting on the study, Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: “We know that there are strong stereotypes attached to names and that someone’s first name can really paint a picture of what they are like.

"It was interesting to discover that these stereotypes are formed from a young age, with children and adults quick to make judgements about children based on their first name alone.

"These beliefs can make the difficult task of naming a child even more challenging, but we hope that our research will help give expectant parents an insight into society’s opinions of the most popular boys and girls names in the UK right now.”

Top 5 Naughtiest Boys Names in the East Midlands

Jack

Leo

Charlie

Harry

Noah

Top 5 Naughtiest Girls Names in the East Midlands

Ella

Amelia

Mia

Olivia

Isabella

Top 5 Best-Behaved Boys Names in the East Midlands

Arthur

Muhammad

George

Oliver

Oscar

Top 5 Best-Behaved Girls Names in the East Midlands

Ava

Isla

Grace

Sophia

Emily