Here are the rating for all the restaurants and takeaways in the area that have been inspected since June. A 5 rating is the highest possible meaning very good, with 1 meaning major improvement necessary.

1. Ashoka Holywell Street. Inspected on September 6 - rating 5

2. Beetwell Fried Chicken Beetwell Street. Inspected on July 23, 2019 - rating 2

3. Chiquito Alma Leisure Park . Inspected on July 4, 2019 - rating 5

4. Chesters Sheffield Road, Stonegravels. Inspected on June 11, 2019 - rating 5

