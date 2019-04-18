These are the Chesterfield restaurants and takeaways which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating
These restaurants and takeaways in the Chesterfield area all currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating.
This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.
1. Kaash Tandoori
375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor. Inspected - March 7, 2019