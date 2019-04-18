1 star food hygiene ratings in Ches

These are the Chesterfield restaurants and takeaways which currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating

These restaurants and takeaways in the Chesterfield area all currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating.

This means that major improvement is needed as at the moment there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a general lack of training among staff. Here are the 1-star rated restaurants, based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.

375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor. Inspected - March 7, 2019

1. Kaash Tandoori

375 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor. Inspected - March 7, 2019
other
Buy a Photo
7 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield. Inspected - November 12, 2018

2. Simply Chinese @ The Rock

7 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield. Inspected - November 12, 2018
other
Buy a Photo
32A Glumangate, Chesterfield. Inspected - August 8, 2018

3. Pinocchio Pizza House

32A Glumangate, Chesterfield. Inspected - August 8, 2018
other
Buy a Photo
5 Main Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Inspected - July 27, 2018

4. Mandarin House

5 Main Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Inspected - July 27, 2018
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3