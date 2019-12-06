These are the 15 best pubs in Chesterfield according to TripAdvisor - did your local make the list?
TripAdvisor has ranked these 15 pubs as the best in Chesterfield.
Look out for how many reviews each pub received from TripAdvisor users. Did you local make the list?
1. The Three Horseshoes - 5
499 reviews - 49 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9JE England
Google
other
2. The Bull's Head - 4.5
385 reviews - New Road Holymoorside, Chesterfield S42 7EW England
Google
other
3. The Market Pub - 4.5
746 reviews - 95 New Square, Chesterfield S40 1AH England
Google
other
4. Rose and Crown - 4.5
518 reviews - High Street, Barlborough, Chesterfield S43 4ET England
Google
other
View more