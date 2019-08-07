These 16 pictures are bound to bring back so many memories of the American Adventure Theme Park
We've delved into our archives and found 35 fantastic old pictures of the American Adventure Theme Park. The attraction, which was based in Ilkeston, opened in 1987 and closed in 2007. It pulled in crowds from across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and indeed the rest of the UK.
The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.