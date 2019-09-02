'The very best of what the Derbyshire countryside has to offer'- Chatsworth County Fair in pictures
The Chatsworth County Fair proved popular as ever this year, with thousands descending on the stately home to enjoy spectacles and stalls that spanned over the whole weekend.
The event, which ran over three days, featured spectacular grand ring displays in the air and on land along with demos from celebrity chefs and entertainment for all the family.
The Bulldog Lings display team wow the crowds.
A hawking display lands at the display tent.
Youngsters enjoy a whirl the Victorian carousel.
Classic motors on display. Pictures by Rachel Atkins and courtesy of the Chatsworth House Trust.
