The THREE Love Island stars heading to Meadowhall Student Night 2019

Meadowhall’s Student Night is returning next month and this time, THREE Love Island stars will be joining the fun.

Every year, hundreds of bargain-hunting students pack into Meadowhall for an evening of exclusive discounts and incredible freebies.

There will be hundreds of offers from a number of high-street stores including New Look, Topshop, Urban Outfitters, JD, River Island, H&M and Jack Wills.

And, this year, there will be some extra special guests.

Students at the event will get the chance to meet Love Island stars Maura Higgins, Chris Taylor and Jordan Hames.

It will be the trio’s first appearance in Sheffield since leaving the villa.

From 5pm – 7pm, the celebs will be available for chats and selfies – giving fans an extra special element to their evening.

The ultimate student shopping experience will be taking place at the centre on Thursday 3rd October, from 5pm until 10pm.

Leading beauty brands will be on hand throughout the evening in the newly-created Beauty Zone on Lower Park Lane.

The kiosk will provide free beauty and pampering treatments, such as brow shaping, GHD hair styling, colour matching and hand massages, to those in need of a quick beauty fix.

A number of interactive stations will also be popping up throughout the mall including the Glitter Project, where students can add glam, glitz and sparkle to their look courtesy of Naughty Unicorn, and an extreme roller-coaster virtual reality (VR) experience.

Providing added ambience and a high energy atmosphere, The Rovers band will also be roaming the mall to provide live music throughout the night.

Students will also have the chance to discover the Silent Adventures disco tour – a unique experience where participants will don hi-tech headsets and be taken on a memorable riot of revelry around the centre.

Alex Caley, Marketing Experience Manager, said: “Student Night is our flagship autumn event and we’re so excited that Love Island stars Maura, Chris and Jordan will be joining us for the occasion this year!

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning students to Meadowhall to make the most of the incredible offers as the new term begins.”

To register, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/campaign/meadowhall-student-night-2019

Students must register to attend Meadowhall’s Student Night and bring a form of student ID, or confirmation of attendance at their place of study to be able to take part in the events offers and activities.

Meadowhall will be open as usual for non-students.