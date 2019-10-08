The 12 best places for a curry in Chesterfield according to Trip Advisor ratings It's National Curry Week and there's plenty of places in Chesterfield to choose from if you fancy eating out. These are the top 12 places in Chesterfield, according to Trip Advisor reviews. 1. Kathmandu Gurkha, Clay Cross One reviewer said: "Everytime I order the curry is perfect. Can't fault these guys. I've never had a bad curry or order." other Buy a Photo 2. Zaika, Wardgate Way, Holme Hall One reviewer said: "I regularly order this Indian the tikka masala is heaven, even my young daughter loves them!" other Buy a Photo 3. Delhi 41, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor "The best Indian restaurant I've ever visited in the Midlands. I'm a regular and the staff, service and food are always exceptional. If you're in the area and looking for a curry, I can't recommend it enough," one reviewer said. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Chutney Spice, Church Street, Brimington "Been all over the country and had some really good Indian meals however Chutney Spice is certainly one of the best spotlessly clean great service and great food," said one reviewer. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3