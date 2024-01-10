The 12 best bands and musicians from Derbyshire of all time - from Dave Berry, John Tams, Ben Ottewell and Lucy Spraggan

Derbyshire has produced great musicians and singers down the decades.

Chart stars and award-winners have played on the biggest stages in the land, others have recorded at the most respected studios in the world.

Did you know that Chesterfield born musical artists include Mark Webber who is guitarist and keyboard player with Pulp and Mark Shaw who fronts 80s chart band Then Jerico?

Singer/guitarist Ben Ottewell was also born in Chesterfield, growing up in Bonsall and Matlock before he found fame with Gomez which won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998.

Two of the original Thompson Twins band – Pete Dodd and John Roog – live in Chesterfield where they have played in a band called The Flow.

LostAlone, who hail from Derby, are currently making big waves in the rock world. The band have had widespread airplay for their singles Do You Get What You Pray For? and Love Will Eat You Alive. Their music has been championed by Iron Maiden’s frontman and radio presenter Bruce Dickinson. LostAlone’s lead vocalist Steve Battelle frequently pops up in the rock bible Kerrang! where he has been named 26th greatest rock star living in the world today.

Here we take a look at some of the best musicians and singers to come out of the county…..

Chesterfield born musician Mark Webber, left in the top photo, is a member of Pulp, Lucy Spraggan has links to Buxton and Ashley Hutchings lives in north Derbyshire.

Dave Berry Sixties teen idol Dave Berry scored chart success with covers of Memphis, Tennessee and Little Things. He recorded This Strange Effect, written by Ray Davies, which gave him a number one hit in the Netherlands and Belgium where he still enjoys celebrity status. Dave's hit song The Crying Game, which reached number five in the charts, was covered by The Sex Pistols. Sheffield-born Dave has lived in Dronfield for many of his 82 years so Derbyshire is claiming him!

Phil Taylor Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor was born in Hasland and achieved fame as the drummer in Motorhead, playing on the iconic hit Ace Of Spades in 1980. He broke his neck shortly after recording the Ace of Spades album when a pal hoisted him in a test of strength but dropped him on his head yet Phil continued to play with Motorhead and wore a neck brace. Phil had two spells with Motorhead alongside frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, from 1975 to 1984 and from 1987 to 1992. Phil died in 2015 and is buried in Hasland cemetery.

Chris Spedding Staveley born Chris Spedding roared into the singles charts in 1975 with the hit Motor Bikin'. Eleven years later he produced the very first Sex Pistols' recordings. As a renowned session guitarist Chris supported his long-term friend Chrissie Hynde's band the Pretenders on their American tour in 1980. Chris has released 16 albums as a solo artist and been a member of 11 rock bands.