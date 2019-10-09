Tenant satisfaction to be surveyed by Chesterfield Borough Council

A random sample of 2,500 Chesterfield Borough Council tenants are set to receive a satisfaction survey to help highlight any areas for improvement.

The surveys will be distributed by post from today (October 9) and should be returned to the council no later than Monday, November 25.

Everyone who receives a survey can choose if they would like to be entered in to a prize draw with the opportunity to win a £50 high street shopping voucher.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “As a council, we are here to serve and support our communities. As a landlord to more than 9,000 council tenants we want to hear from those who are living in our properties where we are doing well and where we need to improve.

“It is our priority to improve the quality of life for local people so by completing the survey tenants can have their say about how they think we can do this. It doesn’t matter if you have lived in your home for years or you just moved in, we want to hear from everyone.”

Questions on the survey include: how satisfied or dissatisfied are you with the overall quality of your home and the neighbourhood you live in; if you think your rent provides value for money; if you are receiving the service you expect from your landlord; if you have received any repairs in your home in the last twelve months and if there is any local anti-social behaviour.

All answers received in the survey will be treated in the strictest confidence and will only be used to monitor the quality of the housing service provided to you by Chesterfield Borough Council.

