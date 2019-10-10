Ten of the most breathtaking views in the UK as chosen by cyclists - including one in the Peak District

Evans Cycles asked cyclists to submit photos of their favourite mountain bike routes in the UK, and Hayfield Descent was one of those nominated. David Greenwood, Senior Brand Manager at Evans Cycles said: “We’ve received an overwhelming response from cyclists of all levels when we asked the public to submit their most picturesque MTB destinations, so we hope our guide to the beautiful mountain biking routes up-and-down the country inspire more people to get on their bikes and try somewhere new, especially if it’s on their doorstep.”

1. Antur Stiniog, Snowdonia Perfect for downhill trails - For the mountain biking enthusiasts, this place is an absolute must. Submitted by Abbie Orrell.

2. Loch Muick, Cairngorms Perfect for views - One of the best locations for waterside riding, passing through beautiful woodland and countryside. Submitted by Kamaldeep Ghataurhae.

3. Blaen Bran Reservoir, Cwmbran Perfect for morning rides - Arrive early to the peak and witness the beauty of this reservoir. Submitted by Stewart Beagen.

4. Dogellau, Wales Perfect for sunsets - Beautiful scenery and occasional low cloud help to create an unbelievable end to the day. Submitted by Wykeham Bosworth.

