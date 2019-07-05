Teenager who died after collision with van in Derbyshire is named

A teenager who died after a collision with a van in Derbyshire has been named.

Tomas Ball, 15, was riding a push scooter which was in collision with a silver Citroen van. He died at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on Sunday night on a stretch of the A6 just past the Hurt Arms, Ambergate.

An inquest into Tomas' death is due to open at Chesterfield Coroner's Court on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 19*339465.