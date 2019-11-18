Teenage girl saves stranger's life at bus stop in Alfreton

Amelia was waiting for her bus home when an elderly man complained of chest pains and fell to the floor

On Wednesday 13 November, Amelia, 19 from Ripley, was walking to the bus stop in Alfreton after finishing work, when a stranger collapsed and she jumped into action.

Amelia said: “I left work at 6pm, and walked up to my bus stop. Whilst there I was asked about bus times by a young man around my age. I looked on my phone and he said he was looking for an elderly man who was struggling to get home.

“The next bus wasn’t for a while so the elderly man said he'd much rather get a taxi so at this point I rang him and booked a taxi so he could get home safely.

“Shortly after I booked the taxi, the elderly gentleman complained of chest pains and fell to the floor. Being first aid trained I instantly knew what to do.

"I cancelled his taxi and rang 999. I put my coat over him and rolled him onto his side. We had a defibrillator beside us in case we needed it.

“We began talking to the man and sat with his on the floor until the ambulance arrived. I rang his grand daughter to let them know what happened.

“The paramedics said thanks to my quick thinking I saved the man, as it could have been a lot worse, especially with how cold the temperatures were dropping.”

The ordeal ‘really touched [Amelia’s] heart’, and at the time, the man repeatedly apologised to the teenager.

Amelia added: “I felt very sorry for the man as he just wanted to get home. He kept apologising to us because I missed 5 buses home to make sure he was okay.

“Afterwards I got on my bus home and felt so much better that he was in safe hands and being looked after.

“I'm just glad I was there at the right time.”