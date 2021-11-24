Talks still ongoing with ‘alternative brand’ interested in former Debenhams site in Chesterfield

The owners of Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park say they continue to hold ‘active discussions with an alternative brand’ to take over the town’s old Debenhams store.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:12 pm

Debenhams – which opened at the retail park in 2012 – closed for good in May after the historic company went bust.

At the start of November, the Derbyshire Times asked Land Securities Group PLC – which owns Ravenside Retail Park – for an update about the prominent unit.

Chesterfield's Debenhams closed in the spring.

A spokesperson for Land Securities Group PLC said on Wednesday: “We are still in active discussions with an alternative brand to take the space at the former Debenhams store at Ravenside Retail Park.

“Talks are progressing well and we hope to be able to share more details soon.”

The name of the ‘alternative brand’ has not been publicly released.

Earlier this year, it emerged Chesterfield Borough Council had approved a variation of planning conditions attached to the old Debenhams store to allow the sale of ‘food retail goods’.

