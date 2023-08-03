News you can trust since 1855
Dave Long captured this picturesque scene at the entrance of Wingfield Manor.

Talented readers turn the focus on the best of nature in our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 4th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This impressive close-up of a red kite, soaring in the sky over Ilkeston, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

1. Flying high

This impressive close-up of a red kite, soaring in the sky over Ilkeston, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Janet Hughes snapped this idyllic view at Straw's Bridge, near Ilkeston.

2. Delightful scene

Janet Hughes snapped this idyllic view at Straw's Bridge, near Ilkeston. Photo: Janet Hughes

Julie Bell captured this incredible close-up of spindle ermine moth caterpillars while out and about.

3. Moths in the spotlight

Julie Bell captured this incredible close-up of spindle ermine moth caterpillars while out and about. Photo: Julie Bell

This cracking shot of an unknown artist's work was snapped in Buxton Town Centre by Pauline Baines. Pauline says maybe Buxton has a hidden Banksy.

4. Banksy in Buxton?

This cracking shot of an unknown artist's work was snapped in Buxton Town Centre by Pauline Baines. Pauline says maybe Buxton has a hidden Banksy. Photo: Pauline Baines

