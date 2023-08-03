Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Flying high
This impressive close-up of a red kite, soaring in the sky over Ilkeston, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Delightful scene
Janet Hughes snapped this idyllic view at Straw's Bridge, near Ilkeston. Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Moths in the spotlight
Julie Bell captured this incredible close-up of spindle ermine moth caterpillars while out and about. Photo: Julie Bell
4. Banksy in Buxton?
This cracking shot of an unknown artist's work was snapped in Buxton Town Centre by Pauline Baines. Pauline says maybe Buxton has a hidden Banksy. Photo: Pauline Baines