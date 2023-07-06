News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
John Moss captured this picturesque view of Mam Tor from near Castleton.John Moss captured this picturesque view of Mam Tor from near Castleton.
John Moss captured this picturesque view of Mam Tor from near Castleton.

Talented readers turn the focus on the best of nature in our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This incredible close-up of a juvenile dipper looking for lunch was snapped by Andy Gregory.

1. Magnificent close-up

This incredible close-up of a juvenile dipper looking for lunch was snapped by Andy Gregory. Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales
Dave Long snapped this tranquil scene of the Erewash Canal, heading towards Ilkeston, taken standing on Shipley Lock.

2. Idyllic view

Dave Long snapped this tranquil scene of the Erewash Canal, heading towards Ilkeston, taken standing on Shipley Lock. Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales
Maria Taylor snapped a view of a sunset, overcast by a stormy sky, taken from Bradwell Village, overlooking the fields to Hope Cement Works.

3. Striking view

Maria Taylor snapped a view of a sunset, overcast by a stormy sky, taken from Bradwell Village, overlooking the fields to Hope Cement Works. Photo: Maria Taylor

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson captured this colourful shot of a Mandarin duck, surrounded by daisies, taken at Straw’s Bridge, just outside Ilkeston.

4. Fabulous shot

David Hodgkinson captured this colourful shot of a Mandarin duck, surrounded by daisies, taken at Straw’s Bridge, just outside Ilkeston. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2