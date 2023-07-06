Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a juvenile dipper looking for lunch was snapped by Andy Gregory. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Idyllic view
Dave Long snapped this tranquil scene of the Erewash Canal, heading towards Ilkeston, taken standing on Shipley Lock. Photo: Dave Long
3. Striking view
Maria Taylor snapped a view of a sunset, overcast by a stormy sky, taken from Bradwell Village, overlooking the fields to Hope Cement Works. Photo: Maria Taylor
4. Fabulous shot
David Hodgkinson captured this colourful shot of a Mandarin duck, surrounded by daisies, taken at Straw’s Bridge, just outside Ilkeston. Photo: David Hodgkinson