News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
8 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
10 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
11 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
11 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
12 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a barn owl at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a barn owl at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.
Ivan Dunstan captured this remarkable close-up of a barn owl at Langley Mill Nature Reserve.

Talented readers turn focus on the best of nature

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This idyllic view of the River Goyt, near Goytsclough Quarry, was snapped by John Moss.

1. River scene

This idyllic view of the River Goyt, near Goytsclough Quarry, was snapped by John Moss. Photo: John Moss

Photo Sales
Dave Long captured this picturesque scene during a visit to Oakerthorpe Nature Reserve.

2. Tranquil shot

Dave Long captured this picturesque scene during a visit to Oakerthorpe Nature Reserve. Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales
Russ Teale snapped this fabulous shot of Canadian geese in a flap at Poolsbrook Nature Reserve.

3. In a flap

Russ Teale snapped this fabulous shot of Canadian geese in a flap at Poolsbrook Nature Reserve. Photo: Russ Teale

Photo Sales
This beautiful shot of a carpet of spring flowers at Queens Park, in Chesterfield, was captured by Nick Rhodes.

4. Carpet of flowers

This beautiful shot of a carpet of spring flowers at Queens Park, in Chesterfield, was captured by Nick Rhodes. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2