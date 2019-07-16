The Devonshire Arms is surrounded by some of the best walking countryside in the UK.

Take a peek inside this Peak District pub after stunning £620,000 transformation

This historic pub in a picturesque Peak District village has reopened its doors following a £620,000 transformation.

The Devonshire Arms at Hartington has undergone a major renovation, with a full internal refurbishment including its three en-suite bedrooms and a complete overhaul of its garden space. The pub now also offers a wide range of cask, craft and world lagers to match an extensive choice of gins, premium spirits and wine, and a new food menu.

The Devonshire has undergone major renovation, with a full internal refurbishment.
The new food menu has been developed by the in-house chef and, where possible, aims to use locally-sourced produce.
The pub now boasts three refurbished en-suite bedrooms.
