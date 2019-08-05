Take a look inside Chesterfield’s new beauty training school

A beauty training academy has launched in Chesterfield town centre, blazing the trail for budding cosmetologists looking to make it big in the make-up and hair industry.

Jane Manfredi and Lucy Chapman are the glamorous duo behind Pro MUABeauty Training, which has opened its doors on Stephenson Place to train up the next Bobbi Brown or Charlotte Tilbury.

Owners Jane Manfredi and Lucy Chapman in the make-up studio.

The pair are already stalwarts of the Derbyshire beauty scene- Jane has been running Dronfield’s Nail and Beauty Studio since the 1990s and Lucy owns The Stage salon in Baslow.

With more than 50 years of experience under their belt, they’re ready to pass the torch and their expertise on to budding new talent.

Jane said: “We noticed a big gap in the education sector for delivering make-up and beauty courses.

READ MORE: MOTOR FEST GEARS UP FOR RETURN TO CHESTERFIELD TOWN CENTRE

“We want to bridge the gap between industry and training by offering bespoke pathways which enable our learners industry access.

The beauty training room.

“We’re doing this by collaborating with industry experts and education professionals to provide our learners with world class qualifications accredited by the Vocational Training Charitable Trust.

“The beauty and make-up industry is forever growing, and for learners gaining a VTCT industry recognised qualification guarantees that an exceptionally high standard of learning has been achieved.”

Courses include bridal make-up and hair, nails, fashion and photographic, media make-up, beauty therapy, head and body massage,

The training hub is also planning to reach out to secondary schools in the area, with a course designed specifically for 14-16 year olds.

Entrance hall.

Find out more on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/promuaandbeauty, on Instagram @promuaandbeauty and on Twitter @promuaandbeauty.

READ MORE: CHESTERFIELD FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL GOES DOWN A TREAT- IN PICTURES