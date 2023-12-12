Take a look at these pictures of Chesterfield's brilliant kids playing their part in society, including Duckmanton Primary School, Spire Nursery and Infant school and St Marys Catholic Primary School
Children around Chesterfield have been making the headlines for years.
From raising money for good causes to participating in community events, our kids have played their part in society.
And this gallery looks at just some of those memorable moments of children at their best.
Take a look and see if you or a relative features.
You can get more retro content from Chesterfield and the wider area, here.
