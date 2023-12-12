News you can trust since 1855
St Mary's school in Chesterfield is the most oversubscribed primary school in north Derbyshire for the 2021/22 academic year. Year 3 children are pictured reading in the library.

Take a look at these pictures of Chesterfield's brilliant kids playing their part in society, including Duckmanton Primary School, Spire Nursery and Infant school and St Marys Catholic Primary School

Children around Chesterfield have been making the headlines for years.
Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Dec 2023

From raising money for good causes to participating in community events, our kids have played their part in society.

And this gallery looks at just some of those memorable moments of children at their best.

Take a look and see if you or a relative features.

You can get more retro content from Chesterfield and the wider area, here.

Digital Ambassador event at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.. Children and staff from Duckmanton Primary School are pictured

1. Digital Ambassador

Digital Ambassador event at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.. Children and staff from Duckmanton Primary School are pictured Photo: Rachel Atkins

A Digital Ambassador event at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield, featuring children and staff from Dunston Primary School.

2. Digital Ambassadors

A Digital Ambassador event at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield, featuring children and staff from Dunston Primary School. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Children, parents and staff at Children 1st Day Nurseries at Royal Chesterfield Hospital raised £721 at its summer fair, which has been match funded by the company to bring the overall total to £1,443.The money is to be donated to the Nightingale Children’s Ward.

3. Children 1st Day Nurseries

Children, parents and staff at Children 1st Day Nurseries at Royal Chesterfield Hospital raised £721 at its summer fair, which has been match funded by the company to bring the overall total to £1,443.The money is to be donated to the Nightingale Children’s Ward. Photo: UGC

Children 1st at St Peter & St Paul day nursery in Chesterfield raised £2,600 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and MacMillan Cancer Support at a summer fair.

4. Children 1st at St Peter & St Paul day nursery

Children 1st at St Peter & St Paul day nursery in Chesterfield raised £2,600 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and MacMillan Cancer Support at a summer fair. Photo: UGC

