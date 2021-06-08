Take a look at Ashgate Hospicecare's new Forget-Me-Not flower display at Chatsworth House

Hundreds of the homemade purple flowers have been laid in the grounds of the stately home – to mourn and pay tribute to people who have died and raise money for the Chesterfield charity’s end-of-life-care.

Residents across North Derbyshire are encouraged to visit the display at Chatsworth House and plant a forget-me-not in memory of a special someone, which is open from today, June 8, until June 30.

Ann Taylor also supported the charity and donated a flower in memory of her brother Paul, who was cared for by Ashgate’s inpatient unit after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The 58-year-old passed away in November 2018, just months after his diagnosis.

Steve Griffiths dedicated a forget-me-not for his wife, Julie, who died in July 2019 and was looked after by the charity when she was diagnosed with mesothelioma - a rare type of lung cancer.

Chief executive of Ashgate Hospicecare Barbara Anne-Walker said: “Last year was a difficult year for everybody but particularly for those who lost somebody they loved.

"We wanted to find a way as Ashgate Hospice to memorialise those people, to remember them, to symbolise their lives and to commemorate them.

"There’s something for me as well about remembering that every single one of these forget-me-nots is somebody we loved, somebody we lost and every single one of these flowers represents life and love and family and friendship and lots of memories.”

There is a suggested donation of £25 per flower, for more information about how to dedicate a keepsake visit www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/forget-me-not or call the fundraising team on 01246 567250.

1. Forget-me-not Chief executive of Ashgate Hospicecare Barbara-Anne Walker has officially opened the charity's Forget-Me-Not display at Chatsworth House. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Forget-me-not North Derbyshire residents are invited to visit the display at Chatsworth House and plant a flower in memory of someone special until June 30. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Forget-me-not There is a suggested donation of £25 to lay a flower in the grounds of the stately home. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Forget-me-not The keepsake flowers were made by the British Ironwork Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo