Take a first look at Chesterfield's newest shop
New business is always welcome in Chesterfield.
Take a look inside new store Timeless Creations, which has just opened on Rose Hill.
The events styling store officially opened on Rose Hill on Tuesday, May 14.
Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Councillor Stuart and Anne Brittain are pictured cutting the ribbon with owner Marilyn Henshaw.
Marilyn offers 'bespoke creations' for all occasions, including weddings, christenings, birthday parties and funerals, all 'hand-made with love'.
Customers will find event styling, prop hire, wedding planning, personalised gifts, balloons and more.
