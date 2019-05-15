Timeless Creations is the latest new business to launch in Chesterfield, and it's certainly worth a look. Check out this beautiful ceiling!

Take a first look at Chesterfield's newest shop

New business is always welcome in Chesterfield.

Take a look inside new store Timeless Creations, which has just opened on Rose Hill.

The events styling store officially opened on Rose Hill on Tuesday, May 14.
The events styling store officially opened on Rose Hill on Tuesday, May 14.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Councillor Stuart and Anne Brittain are pictured cutting the ribbon with owner Marilyn Henshaw.
Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Councillor Stuart and Anne Brittain are pictured cutting the ribbon with owner Marilyn Henshaw.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Marilyn offers 'bespoke creations' for all occasions, including weddings, christenings, birthday parties and funerals, all 'hand-made with love'.
Marilyn offers 'bespoke creations' for all occasions, including weddings, christenings, birthday parties and funerals, all 'hand-made with love'.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Customers will find event styling, prop hire, wedding planning, personalised gifts, balloons and more.
Customers will find event styling, prop hire, wedding planning, personalised gifts, balloons and more.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2