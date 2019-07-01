Sun shines for this year's Scarcliffe Soapbox Derby - with pictures

The sun shone as a selection of homemade contraptions crashed and collided to the finishing line in this year's Scarcliffe Soapbox Derby.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of the village for the colourful annual event on Saturday. The fun-filled event raised pots of cash for Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield and CLIC Sargent, which helps children with cancer.
On Facebook, organisers thanked everyone for making the event a 'great one' and scores of people replied to say they had a great time.