Knitters have created incredible 'toppers' as part of remembrance commemorations

Stunning Chesterfield postbox toppers honour the fallen

Creative knitters have been paying their own personal tributes to the fallen, as part of remembrance commemorations.

By Phil Bramley
33 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 12:47pm

Knitted tributes to those who gave their lives during conflicts down the years have appeared across the town, including in Brimington and Walton.

If you’ve seen any great works of art or community creations, you can share them with us via our Facebook page or by emailing photos to [email protected]

1. We will remember them..

This stunning creation has adorned the post box on Moorland View Road at Walton, opposite Walton Evangelical Church. The post box has been decorated throughout the year with themes for Halloween, Christmas and Easter, as well as in tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Submitted

2. W.I.

This incredible creation was knitted by members of the W.I. and has been on display in Brimington

Photo: Submitted

3. Hedge Topper

Malc Jeffries sent us this lovely photo added; " I thought that you may appreciate the photo of my wife's recent 'hedge topper'.

Photo: Malc Jeffries

