Studious pair from Springwell Community College are in ‘top two percent nationally’ for GCSE results

Students at Springwell Community College are celebrating this morning after collecting some ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Among the highest-achieving students were Cherry Marsh, Emma Mason, Jessica Lord, Alfie Cull and Ryan Harland, who were awarded 3 or more GCSEs at Grades 8 or 9.

Cherry March and Alfie Cull were placed in the top two percent of students nationally.

Cherry and Alfie achieved Grade 9s in Maths and History respectively, putting them in the top two percent of students nationally.

Students who made excellent progress since the beginning of Year 7 included Molly McDowell, Natasha Grafton, Jasmine Mardles, Sophie Osborne and Emily Nicholls.

Overall students at Springwell matched the performance of their successful peers of last year in terms of both progress and the proportion achieving Grades 5-9 in English and Maths.

Headteacher Ian Wingfield said: “We are very proud of the achievements of this group of students and their success is just reward for the conscientious and mature way they approach their exams.

“We wish them all well as they move on to their next challenges in education, employment or training.”

