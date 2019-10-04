Stretch of M1 re-opens after 'serious' crash between Mansfield and Chesterfield

The M1 has re-opened between Mansfield and Chesterfield after a serious crash this morning.

The crash, understood to have been between a car and a lorry, happened at around 4am this morning (Friday, October 4) between Junction 28 Pinxton and Junction 29 Chesterfield

It was originally reported that two people were taken to hospital, but East Midlands Ambulance Service have now confirmed that one person was taken to Queen's Medical Centre.

The road was closed all morning while emergency services cleared the scene.

Delays remain on approach to Junction 28, as traffic was held in order to safely remove the closure.

However these should now clear with all lanes of the carriageway open, say Highways England.

