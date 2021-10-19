Stretch of M1 in Derbyshire closed due to ‘incident’

The motorway is shut in both directions between junction 28 and junction 27.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Please avoid travelling on the M1.

“We will update once the motorway has reopened.”

Part of Tte M1 in Derbyshire is closed due to an 'incident'. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Police and National Highways traffic officers are at the scene scene.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “There are long delays on approach to the closure in both directions.

“If you're travelling on the M1 northbound, please allow an extra 30 minutes on to your journey time. If travelling southbound, please add an additional 60 minutes on to your journey on approach to junction 28.

“Please plan ahead of your journey.”

Road users travelling northbound are being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

- exit the M1 at junction 27 on to the A608 westbound

- take the B600 heading north

- at the junction with the A38 Somercotes, take the A38 travelling east

- rejoin the M1 at junction 28

Road users travelling southbound are being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

- exit the M1 at junction 20 on to the A38 westbound

- at the junction with Ripley, take the A610

- continue on the A610 around Ripley and Codnor

- rejoin the M1 at junction 26