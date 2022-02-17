Storm Eunice: Latest hour-by-hour forecast as snow set for parts of Derbyshire
As well as strong winds, meteorologists are forecasting snow for parts of Derbyshire amid Storm Eunice.
According to Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Constabulary, there could be snow over the Peak District hills on Friday evening.
At 6.30pm on Thursday, this was the latest Met Office forecast for the Tideswell area.
Friday 5pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWER
Friday 6pm: LIGHT SNOW
Friday 7pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWER
Friday 8pm: LIGHT SNOW
Friday 9pm: LIGHT SNOW
Friday 10pm: LIGHT SNOW
Friday 11pm: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 12am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 3am: LIGHT SNOW
Saturday 12pm: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 3pm: HEAVY SNOW
Members of the public are being urged to take notice of this vital public safety information.