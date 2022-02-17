Storm Eunice: Latest hour-by-hour forecast as snow set for parts of Derbyshire

As well as strong winds, meteorologists are forecasting snow for parts of Derbyshire amid Storm Eunice.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:55 pm
Snow is set to fall in parts of Derbyshire amid Storm Eunice.

According to Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Constabulary, there could be snow over the Peak District hills on Friday evening.

At 6.30pm on Thursday, this was the latest Met Office forecast for the Tideswell area.

Friday 5pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWER

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Friday 6pm: LIGHT SNOW

Friday 7pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWER

Friday 8pm: LIGHT SNOW

Friday 9pm: LIGHT SNOW

Friday 10pm: LIGHT SNOW

Friday 11pm: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 12am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 3am: LIGHT SNOW

Saturday 12pm: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 3pm: HEAVY SNOW

Members of the public are being urged to take notice of this vital public safety information.

Storm EuniceDerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilMet OfficePeak District