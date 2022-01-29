Storm Corrie: Met Office extends weather warning for Derbyshire as 80mph winds to hit UK

Forecasters have extended a weather warning covering Derbyshire as Storm Corrie is predicted to bring dangerous strong winds to the UK this weekend.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:04 pm

The Met Office yellow warning for strong wind now covers the period from 6pm on Sunday, January 30 to midday on Monday, January 31.

A yellow warning means people ‘should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities’.

People across the East Midlands are being warned ‘road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Some roads and bridges may also close.

MORE: CCTV shows man wanted by police after north Derbyshire petrol station robbery

The Met Office said: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Forecasters have extended a weather warning covering Derbyshire as Storm Malik is predicted to bring dangerous strong winds to the UK this weekend.
Met OfficeDerbyshirePower cutsEast MidlandsCCTV