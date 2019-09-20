Still no start date for work to build steps linking Chesterfield shopping hotspots

It's still not known when work will start on a project which will see steps connecting two retail parks in Chesterfield.

Work to install the steps - which will eventually link Ravenside Retail Park with the Lordsmill Retail Park - had been due to start in 2017.

The site where the steps will eventually be contructed.

On Thursday, a Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We've set aside funding for the steps and are ready to get on with the work once details are finalised for the council to take ownership of this piece of land.

"No date has been set yet for the work but we'll begin as soon as we can."

The budget for this job is £25,000, the council previously revealed.

Currently, some people gain access to the retail parks by going up and down a steep, dangerous embankment.

Fencing has been put up to try and stop members of the public from doing this.

