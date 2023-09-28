News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Stars of 12 blockbuster films and big television programmes shot in Derbyshire - including Jude Law, Keira Knightley, Scarlett Johansson and Cillian Murphy

Derbyshire’s spectacular countryside and beautiful stately homes have made it a magnet for film and television stars.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Blockbuster movies and prime-time telly series have brought a welcome boost to the county’s economy. Cast and film crew members have stayed in hotels and b&bs and relaxed in the Derbyshire’s cafes, restaurants and pubs. Hundreds of visitors have followed suit, keen to see the places where their favourite actors filmed.

The final series of Billions, part of which was filmed at Haddon Hall, aired this summer and follows a succession of big-name shoots in Derbyshire.

Related topics:DerbyshireStarsHaddon Hall