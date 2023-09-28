Stars of 12 blockbuster films and big television programmes shot in Derbyshire - including Jude Law, Keira Knightley, Scarlett Johansson and Cillian Murphy
Derbyshire’s spectacular countryside and beautiful stately homes have made it a magnet for film and television stars.
Blockbuster movies and prime-time telly series have brought a welcome boost to the county’s economy. Cast and film crew members have stayed in hotels and b&bs and relaxed in the Derbyshire’s cafes, restaurants and pubs. Hundreds of visitors have followed suit, keen to see the places where their favourite actors filmed.
The final series of Billions, part of which was filmed at Haddon Hall, aired this summer and follows a succession of big-name shoots in Derbyshire.